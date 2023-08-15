Award-Winning Coach Mentors Love Island Winner in New Business Venture UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion

Pandora Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Collections and Global Availability

An acclaimed business coach in Northamptonshire has been selected to provide mentorship to Jess Hayes, the Love Island winner who skyrocketed to fame in the inaugural season of the popular reality TV show in 2015. Hayes, now focused on establishing her own property business with fiancé Zeb, is receiving guidance from industry expert and construction coach Parm Bhangal. With his extensive knowledge of the property and construction sector, Bhangal has spent the last six months assisting the couple in laying the foundation for their company, Eminence Properties.

Based in Oxfordshire, Eminence Properties, unlike traditional estate agencies, is positioned to operate a property sales business. The partnership between Hayes, Zeb, and Parm Bhangal was facilitated by a mutual acquaintance, leading to a productive collaboration.

Parm Bhangal expressed admiration for Hayes’ dedication and openness to innovative concepts, noting that she readily implements advice for quicker results. He emphasised that her unwavering pursuit of improvement makes her an exceptional client to collaborate with.

UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion to Settle US Fraud Claims from 2008 Crisis

Swiss bank UBS has agreed to a settlement of $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion) to resolve fraud claims originating from the 2008 financial crisis. The resolution marks the conclusion of the last case involving US prosecutors investigating the role of banks in the events leading up to the global downturn caused by the crash.

Prosecutors alleged that UBS had provided misleading information about the quality of mortgages packaged and sold to investors in deals spanning 2006 and 2007. While UBS neither admitted nor denied these claims, the settlement closes the chapter on civil claims in the United States. The bank had previously sought the dismissal of the case, arguing the absence of evidence to support intentional fraud.

Ryan K Buchanan, United States attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, emphasised UBS’s role in contributing to the financial crisis and the subsequent hardships it imposed on millions of Americans.

Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand, is making bold moves to challenge industry norms by expanding its lab-grown diamond offerings. The company announced the launch of three new collections featuring original designs and fresh takes on classic jewellery styles. The expansion aims to cater to a broader customer base, emphasising Pandora’s conviction that diamonds should be accessible to more individuals for various occasions.

The three collections, Pandora Nova, Pandora Era, and Pandora Talisman, showcase lab-grown diamonds of excellent cut, near colourlessness, and VS+ clarity. These diamonds will be set in 14k white gold, 14k yellow gold, or sterling silver across 0.15 to 1 carat weights.

In line with their commitment to sustainability, Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds are grown, cut, and polished using 100% renewable energy. The pieces are set in 100% recycled silver and gold, reducing their climate impact.

Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds are extending their reach, becoming available in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil in addition to existing markets such as the UK, US, and Canada. The jewellery brand continues to innovate and offer its unique perspective on diamonds, aiming to bring the joy of sparkle to everyday moments.