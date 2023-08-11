West Yorkshire Police Won’t Pursue Legal Action Against Autistic Teen After Arrest

West Yorkshire Police have announced that they will not pursue further action after the arrest of a 16-year-old autistic girl on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence. The arrest had sparked public outcry after being captured on video and was met with criticism. In light of the incident, the police force stated that they have reviewed the evidence and have decided not to proceed with legal action against the teenager.

The incident, which occurred in Leeds on Monday, led to the girl’s arrest, which was subsequently filmed by her mother. The video footage attracted significant public attention and raised concerns about the handling of incidents involving young individuals, particularly those with neurodiverse conditions.

Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan addressed the situation, saying, “We recognise the significant level of public concern that this incident has generated, and we have moved swiftly to fully review the evidence in the criminal investigation which has led to the decision to take no further action.”

While the criminal investigation has concluded, West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate is currently conducting a review of the circumstances following a complaint related to the incident. The review aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the situation and ensure that lessons are learned from the incident.

“We do appreciate the understandable sensitivities around incidents involving young people and neurodiversity and we are genuinely committed to developing how we respond to these often very challenging situations,” Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan added.

The incident unfolded when officers responded to calls concerning a 16-year-old girl who was reportedly intoxicated and at risk in Leeds city centre. Upon attending the scene and returning the teenager home, comments were made which led to her arrest. The nature of the comments was recorded on body-worn cameras.

West Yorkshire Police emphasised their commitment to both the welfare of young individuals in custody and the understanding of neurodiversity. The ongoing review will contribute to efforts to enhance police response and ensure the well-being of individuals involved in similar situations in the future. Police also highlighted the importance of providing context and avoiding drawing conclusions solely from social media videos.

The incident underscores the complexities of handling cases involving vulnerable individuals and the significance of evolving policing methods to align with these sensitivities.