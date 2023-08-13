Weather

WhatsApp’s New ‘Screen Share’ Feature Sparks Privacy Concerns

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced a new ‘Screen Share’ feature that allows users to display their smartphone screens to their contacts during video calls. While the update aims to enhance the user experience by facilitating information sharing and troubleshooting, concerns about privacy and potential misuse have arisen.

The ‘Screen Share’ feature is designed to allow users to exhibit content from their browsing sessions, documents, or app usage to their contacts in real-time. Similar features are already available on platforms like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Apple’s FaceTime, primarily used for virtual meetings and presentations.

According to a press release from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, the update aims to enable users to share a live view of their screens during calls, making it useful for a variety of scenarios such as remote work collaboration, family photo browsing, tech support, and more.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, shared a preview of the new feature on social media, depicting a WhatsApp group call where someone was utilizing the ‘Screen Share’ function.

Once rolled out in the coming weeks, users will spot a ‘Share icon’ within the app, allowing them to choose between sharing a specific application or their entire screen during a video call. While the feature offers practical applications, it also prompts concerns about accidental exposure of private information.

The announcement comes amid a broader trend of WhatsApp introducing new features to distinguish itself from other messaging platforms. Just last month, the app unveiled the ability to send 60-second video messages directly in chats, further expanding its multimedia capabilities.

While the ‘Screen Share’ feature has the potential to enhance communication and collaboration, experts urge users to exercise caution. Given the capability for contacts to view the entirety of one’s screen, users are advised to ensure sensitive information or private content is hidden before engaging in screen sharing.

This new update underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the balance between convenience and privacy in the digital age. As technology evolves, individuals and companies must navigate the fine line between innovation and safeguarding personal data and privacy. As users eagerly anticipate the feature’s rollout, they are encouraged to use it responsibly and with full awareness of potential privacy implications.

Lifestyle

