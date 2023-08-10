Wilko, the struggling homewares retailer, appears to be on the brink of insolvency, with plans to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as administrators expected to be executed imminently. The potential insolvency threatens 12,000 jobs and marks a significant setback for the family-owned chain, becoming one of the most substantial casualties in the retail sector in recent years.

Talks aimed at securing a rescue deal for Wilko have faltered, leading to the board’s anticipated decision to seek administration. Sources suggest that the company will proceed with this course of action unless a last-minute alternative solution emerges.

The spectre of insolvency has loomed over Wilko for weeks, escalating when the company filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last Thursday, granting the company a 10-working-day reprieve from creditor actions.

Halifax, the UK’s largest mortgage lender, is set to enact notable reductions on some of its fixed mortgage rates, potentially offering relief to homeowners. Effective from Friday, the lender will slash rates by as much as 0.71 percentage points, lowering the cost of a five-year fixed deal to 5.39% from 6.10%. This move follows similar rate cuts by lenders including HSBC, Nationwide, and TSB, which may alleviate pressure on mortgage holders.

Mortgage rates have risen in conjunction with the Bank of England’s efforts to control rising prices through increased interest rates. While this rate reduction by Halifax could provide some relief, it arrives in the midst of ongoing inflation concerns. The Bank of England recently raised interest rates from 5% to 5.25%, marking its 14th consecutive increase.

British gambling firm Entain (formerly GVC), which owns brands like Ladbrokes and Coral, has earmarked £585 million ($744.5 million) for a potential settlement with UK tax authorities concerning a probe into possible bribery offences linked to its former Turkish business. The investigation by HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) examined past actions involving third-party suppliers and former employees.

The investigation into corporate misconduct was extended after HMRC’s initial focus on third-party suppliers connected to payment processing for online betting and gaming in Turkey. Entain, which sold its Turkey business in 2017, has been in negotiations for a deferred prosecution agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service.

In the business realm, the champagne market is projected to see growth, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The global champagne market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period. Non-vintage Brut remains a popular choice among consumers, particularly for celebratory occasions. Rising disposable incomes and champagne’s status symbol association are contributing to the market’s expansion, with a predicted incremental revenue opportunity of $1.6 billion from 2018 to 2026.