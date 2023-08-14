Weather

Witnesses are being sought following a fatal collision near Dover

Police Seek Public Assistance in Crawley Sexual Assault Case
The incident took place at 6.35pm on Sunday 13 August 2023 on the A256 Whitfield Bypass.

An orange Ford Ranger was travelling towards Dover and was in the process of turning right into Sandwich Road when it was involved in a collision with a black BMW M Sport Coupe which had been travelling north towards Sandwich.

A woman who was a passenger in the Ranger was seriously injured and confirmed deceased at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which might assist enquiries, to contact their appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference MM/DC/086/23. You can also email [email protected].

CCTV and dashcam footage can be submitted via our public portal here – https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/a256whitfielddover13082023

