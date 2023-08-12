Witnesses Sought After Serious Collision on M1 Motorway Near Wakefield

Authorities are urgently appealing for witnesses in the aftermath of a severe collision that occurred on the M1 motorway near Wakefield this morning. The incident, which involved a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa, has left several individuals injured and prompted a significant closure on the southbound lanes.

The Roads Policing Unit is seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the collision between the Ford Fiesta and the Vauxhall Corsa. The incident transpired between junctions 39 and 40 on the southbound lanes, at approximately 08:29 this morning, Saturday, August 12

Initial reports suggest that the collision was triggered when the Vauxhall Corsa struck the stationary Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta had come to a halt due to what is suspected to be a tire blowout. The impact resulted in serious consequences, particularly for a female passenger who was present in the Fiesta. She sustained significant injuries as a result of the collision and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. Occupants of both vehicles also received medical attention for their injuries.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, authorities enacted a full closure on both sides of the M1 motorway, enabling ambulances to respond to the scene. While the northbound carriageway was reopened earlier in the day, the southbound lanes remain closed. This ongoing closure is essential to facilitate an in-depth investigation into the incident and ensure a thorough recovery process.

Motorists travelling in the southbound direction are advised to consider alternate routes, as access to the M1 at this location is limited. Law enforcement officials are actively working to determine the cause of the collision and gather critical evidence to better understand the sequence of events that led to the incident.

Authorities are particularly interested in hearing from eyewitnesses who may have seen the collision or captured it on camera. Individuals who possess any relevant information are urged to contact the Roads Policing Unit. When reaching out, please reference log number 438 of August 12th.