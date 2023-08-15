Weather

Witnesses sought after woman assaulted in Bradford car park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on the ground floor car park of the Broadway Shopping Centre Car park in Bradford.

Officers were called at 5.38ppm (13 August) to reports of an ongoing domestic related incident in the car park of the shopping centre. 

The female victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

A 27 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Dennise Bell of Bradford CID said:

“We are carrying out enquiries into this incident which we are treating as domestic related.

“I am appealing for witnesses to the assault and anyone who might have seen an argument or disturbance from around 4pm till about 6pm.

“Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the car park is asked to contact police.”

Information can be given via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1326 of 13 August.

