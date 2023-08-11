Woman Confesses to Attempted Murder of Three Children in Huddersfield

A 34-year-old woman has confessed to attempting to kill three young children, each of whom was discovered with severe stab injuries at a residence in Huddersfield earlier this year. The distressing incident occurred in February and sent shockwaves through the local community.

Appearing via video link at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, the woman pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder. The charges followed the discovery of a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy, and a three-month-old boy with stab wounds at a house in Huddersfield.

In the wake of the incident, a psychiatric evaluation was conducted to assess the mental state of the defendant. This evaluation involved two experts who determined that the woman did not meet the legal criteria for insanity. Consequently, she was deemed fit to plead to the charges. However, both experts concurred that the woman was grappling with mental health issues at the time of the acts she committed.

Defence barrister Abdul Iqbal KC confirmed the findings, stating that the experts concluded the defendant was “labouring under mental health problems when she committed these acts.” The evaluation’s outcome raised questions about the woman’s mental well-being during the disturbing event.

In light of these findings, a recommendation for a hospital order has been made, ensuring that the woman receives appropriate medical care and attention for her mental health. The specific length of the order will be determined at a later date, once comprehensive pre-sentence reports have been compiled.

Presiding over the case, Judge Geoffrey Marson KC emphasised the need for thorough consideration before determining the sentence term. As a result, the woman has been remanded in custody until the final sentencing is determined.