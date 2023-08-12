Woman Detained Under Mental Health Act Goes Missing After Threatening Staff

In a concerning turn of events, a woman who had admitted manslaughter and was detained in a hospital under the Mental Health Act has gone missing after allegedly threatening staff with a weapon. The incident has prompted a swift response from authorities, including a helicopter and specialist units, as they conduct a search in the Wellington area of Somerset.

The woman in question, identified as Laura Van Marle, absconded on foot during an escorted leave at approximately 5.10pm on Friday. Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed that the staff member she threatened during her escape was unharmed.

Laura Van Marle, 43, had received an indefinite hospital order from the courts in 2021 following her admission of manslaughter. Described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim, with blonde hair, Van Marle was last seen wearing a white vest top, grey denim shorts, and black trainers. However, authorities have noted that she might have changed her clothes since then.

A dedicated search effort is underway, with a helicopter and specialized units, including a police dog and handler, deployed to locate Van Marle. The search is described as “fast-paced” as authorities work to locate her.

Avon and Somerset Police have advised the public not to approach Van Marle or call the emergency number (999) in connection with her disappearance. Instead, any information related to her whereabouts should be reported to the non-emergency number, 101.

There is heightened concern due to Van Marle’s mental health condition and the potential risk she poses to herself or others. Authorities have indicated that she may have left the Wellington area, as she is known to walk long distances. Moreover, she could potentially be using public transport to travel, and she has connections to Herefordshire.

As the search continues, authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, stressing the importance of a collaborative effort to ensure the safety of all individuals involved. The circumstances surrounding Laura Van Marle’s disappearance and the potential consequences of her actions are of utmost concern to the authorities and the community at large.