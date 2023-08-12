Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Woman Detained Under Mental Health Act Goes Missing After Threatening Staff

Woman Detained Under Mental Health Act Goes Missing After Threatening Staff
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

In a concerning turn of events, a woman who had admitted manslaughter and was detained in a hospital under the Mental Health Act has gone missing after allegedly threatening staff with a weapon. The incident has prompted a swift response from authorities, including a helicopter and specialist units, as they conduct a search in the Wellington area of Somerset.

The woman in question, identified as Laura Van Marle, absconded on foot during an escorted leave at approximately 5.10pm on Friday. Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed that the staff member she threatened during her escape was unharmed.

Laura Van Marle, 43, had received an indefinite hospital order from the courts in 2021 following her admission of manslaughter. Described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim, with blonde hair, Van Marle was last seen wearing a white vest top, grey denim shorts, and black trainers. However, authorities have noted that she might have changed her clothes since then.

A dedicated search effort is underway, with a helicopter and specialized units, including a police dog and handler, deployed to locate Van Marle. The search is described as “fast-paced” as authorities work to locate her.

Avon and Somerset Police have advised the public not to approach Van Marle or call the emergency number (999) in connection with her disappearance. Instead, any information related to her whereabouts should be reported to the non-emergency number, 101.

There is heightened concern due to Van Marle’s mental health condition and the potential risk she poses to herself or others. Authorities have indicated that she may have left the Wellington area, as she is known to walk long distances. Moreover, she could potentially be using public transport to travel, and she has connections to Herefordshire.

As the search continues, authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, stressing the importance of a collaborative effort to ensure the safety of all individuals involved. The circumstances surrounding Laura Van Marle’s disappearance and the potential consequences of her actions are of utmost concern to the authorities and the community at large.

Posted in

National News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Body of Missing Man Found in Wooded Area Near Folkestone

BREAKING

Tragedy Strikes as Mosque Collapse Claims Seven Lives in Nigeria’s Zaria City

BREAKING

Woman Detained Under Mental Health Act Goes Missing After Threatening Staff

BREAKING

Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Vicious Sexual Attack in Exeter

BREAKING

Rapist Convicted and Sentenced Following Brave Victim’s Actions

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

BREAKING

Les Dennis Joins Star-Studded Lineup for New Series of Strictly Come Dancing

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.