Woman found deceased near Minnis Bay

Officers have attended a location near Minnis Bay, Birchington where a woman was found deceased.

Kent Police was alerted by a member of the public shortly after 7pm on Friday 25 August 2023 and patrols are currently at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Upstreet on Wednesday 23 August are aware.

The death is being treated as suspicious and on Thursday 24 August, a man in his 20s from Margate was arrested on suspicion of murder.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations into the circumstances are underway.

LOCAL NEWS

