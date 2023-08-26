woman found deceased near minnis bay

Officers have attended a location near Minnis Bay, Birchington where a woman was found deceased.

Kent Police was alerted by a member of the public shortly after 7pm on Friday 25 August 2023 and patrols are currently at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Upstreet on Wednesday 23 August are aware.

The death is being treated as suspicious and on Thursday 24 August, a man in his 20s from Margate was arrested on suspicion of murder.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations into the circumstances are underway.