Tragedy struck on Thursday, 10 August, as a collision occurred between a lorry and a cyclist on Battersea Bridge SW11. The incident was reported to the authorities at 7.55am.

Regrettably, the cyclist involved, identified as a woman, was found deceased at the scene of the collision. Police are actively engaged in notifying her next of kin, as the community mourns this devastating loss.

In response to the incident, road closures have been implemented to facilitate the work of emergency services in managing the aftermath. The collision between the lorry and the cyclist has prompted a heightened level of attention from law enforcement and first responders.

woman killed by hit and run hgv on battersea bridge

It has been determined that the lorry involved in the collision did not stop at the scene. However, subsequent efforts by the authorities led to the location of the lorry in Fulham. Officers from the Met Police are actively conducting inquiries to gather additional information about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said : Officers were called at 07:55hrs on Thursday, 10 August to Battersea Bridge, SW11.

A collision was reported between a lorry and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a woman, was found to be dead at the scene.

Officers are working to inform her next of kin.

Road closures are in place while emergency services deal.

The lorry did not stop at the scene, but was subsequently located by officers in Fulham.

Enquiries continue.