Worker Fatally Injured at Everton’s New Stadium Construction Site Identified

In a tragic incident at Everton Football Club’s upcoming stadium, a worker who was injured on the construction site has been identified as Michael Jones, a 26-year-old from Kirkby. The accident occurred at the Bramley-Moore Dock site in Liverpool on Monday, leading to Mr. Jones being rushed to the hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving his family and the Everton community devastated.

Described as a “lifelong blue,” Michael Jones was deeply connected to the football club and had been thrilled to be part of the team working on the new stadium project. His family, in a heartfelt statement, conveyed their grief, describing him as a “beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend” who will be dearly missed.

Merseyside Police announced that a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

Everton Football Club expressed their profound sadness at the loss and extended their condolences to Michael Jones’s family, friends, and colleagues. The club noted that all work at the construction site has been suspended until further notice. The stadium contractor, Laing O’Rourke, expressed shock and sadness over the tragedy.

Liverpool City Region’s mayor, Steve Rotheram, condemned an offensive tweet that appeared to make light of the incident. In a strongly worded message, Rotheram criticised such behavior on social media platforms, stating that there is “absolutely nothing funny” about the tragedy and emphasising the importance of empathy and respect.

The new stadium, situated along the banks of the River Mersey, is anticipated to be completed in late 2024. Once finished, the club will bid farewell to its historic home at Goodison Park, which has been in use since its opening in 1892.

The Everton community mourns the loss of Michael Jones, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that such tragic incidents are prevented in the future.

National News

