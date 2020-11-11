A man has been found not guilty of murder and an alternate charge of manslaughter following a stabbing on Shaggy Lane in Slough

Following a trial at Reading Crown Court, a man has today (10/11) been found not guilty of one count of murder and an alternate charge of manslaughter.

Hamza Mahmood, aged 18 of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough was acquitted of all charges against him by a jury following a re-trial which started on the 26 October and concluded today.

The re-trial was in connection with an incident on the evening of Saturday 4 January 2020 in Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough in which 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq from Slough, died.

On 31 July 2020, Mohammed Hussain, aged 18 of Benjamin Lane, Slough was sentenced to serve a minimum of 19 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of murder following his conviction in relation to his involvement in the incident.

At around 7.50pm an altercation took place between Mr Ashraq and Mohammed Hussain. During this incident, Mr Ashraq was stabbed in the back with a hunting knife.

Mr Ashraq was taken, by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, to Wexham Park Hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead later that night.

A post-mortem revealed that Mr Ashraq died from a stab wound.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This has been a long and painful process for the family of Mr Ashraq.

“My thoughts remain with them and I hope that the conclusion of today’s re-trial gives them some solace after this tragic incident.

“I would like to pay tribute to them for supporting our investigation throughout what has been an extremely difficult time.”