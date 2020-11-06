A man who was convicted last week of a number of non-recent child sex offences in Bracknell has been jailed

Graham Tattersall, aged 68, of Church Street, Windsor, was convicted by unanimous jury verdict last Friday (30/10) of one count of attempted rape, seven counts of indecent assault and four counts of indecency with a child following a trial lasting seven days.

He was found not guilty of one count of rape.

In today’s hearing at Reading Crown Court, Tattersall was sentenced to a total of 12 years’ imprisonment for these offences.

Tattersall worked as a teacher at Garth Hill School, Sandy Lane, Bracknell at various times between 1979 and 1991, and during that period, he carried out numerous offences against a number of female victims aged between 12 and 16-years-old.

The offences occurred in classrooms within the school, at his former home address, and in his own car when he was meant to be dropping children home.

The offences came to light when a victim reported an offence to Thames Valley Police in 2017 and an investigation was subsequently launched.

During the course of the investigation, a number of other victims came forward, and Tattersall was arrested in July 2018.

Following an extensive investigation, Tattersall was charged with the offences on 17 January this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alethea Cox, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit based at Windsor police station, said: “Tattersall offended against children at various points between 1979 and 1991, and this was while he was in a position of trust as a teacher at the school.

“We have conducted a thorough three-year investigation into the offences that came to light, and I am pleased that we have been able to bring the right verdict for all of the victims.

“This has been an emotive case for all the women, who had buried the things that happened to them and attempted to move on with their lives.

“I would like to thank them all personally for coming forward and putting their trust in the police to bring Tattersall to justice.

“These convictions show that despite the passage of time, we will believe victims of sex offences and will investigate offences and support victims throughout the process.

“I would like to urge anybody who has felt unable to report similar such incidents from the past to please come forward.

“Even if it has been many months, years, or even decades since offences took place, it is never too late for an investigation, and we will continue to work hard for all victims to bring offenders to justice.

“Tattersall will now have to serve a term of imprisonment to reflect upon his actions, and I hope that the conviction and subsequent sentence will serve as some form of closure for all of his victims.”