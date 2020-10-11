Police and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are currently at an incident in Newport Pagnell.

The force was called to Chartwell Road at 1.45pm today, after reports that ammunition had been found at a property.

The ammunition, believed to be from World War Two, is being made safe by the EOD.

There is likely to be a controlled explosion in a nearby field in due course.

Some residents have had to be evacuated while the force and EOD are at the scene.

Police have asked that people avoid the area at this time.

Officers also thanked everyone for their patience while the incident is still ongoing.