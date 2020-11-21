Polie are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted on his way home from school.

At around 3.30pm on Friday November 13th the teenager was walking through the Infirmary area of Blackburn when he was approached by a man driving a black car with a blue roof.

The offender is reported to have accused the victim of throwing a stone at his vehicle, before chasing him along Infirmary Street and onto Abraham Street, where the assault took place.

The victim suffered bruising and cuts to his face and ear which required hospital treatment.

Officers are seeking to speak to a man described as Asian and in his early 20s who was wearing a brown jacket and brown tracksuit bottoms at the time of the incident.

PC Samuel Wright of Lancashire Police said: “The victim was walking home from school when he has been accused of throwing a stone at a car, which he denies. He has been subsequently chased and grabbed before being assaulted which resulted in his ear needing to be glued.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything, has any information or dashcam footage of around the area on that day, to please come forward to help us find the man responsible for this assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or or email [email protected] quoting log number 1581 of November 13th.