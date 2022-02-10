Detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Donovan Allen in Enfield have made a second arrest

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 9 February on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called to the location at 6:10pm on Monday, 7 February following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found Donovan injured.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, 9 February found that Donovan died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement, Donovan’s family said: “Donovan was born small with his dad, nana and three uncles at his birth. From the start he was surrounded by love and he went on to increase and attract more love as he grew.

“His judo instructor, football coach and even his barber loved him so much. His friends were of every age, colour and walk of life.

“He would pray for his friends and family every morning and night, and even the last morning one of us spoke to Don, he said – “I’ve said my prayers and done 40 press ups. I’m doing well, aren’t I?”.

“Every child is special, we know that, but Donovan was exceptional because his gift was making others feel special. He thought everyone was kind like him.

“Yes, he was a mummy’s boy, but he was a daddy’s boy, uncle’s boy, aunty’s boy, and his grandparents’ boy. He was confident, charming and was very much adored by his younger siblings.

“Although Donovan’s physical body was robbed from us – and we can no longer see, hear or touch him – in time we will take comfort in knowing that the love he had for his family and friends will continue to live on in our hearts and memories. Donovan was loyal and trusting to his detriment.

“He was a boy who was planning his birthday party at the end of the month. He finished his journey the happiest he has ever been and had so much to share around. There are no words to describe how much Donovan will be missed.”

A 14-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail until a date in early March.

Anyone with any images or footage relevant to the investigation is asked to upload them by visiting the online major portal:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS22T50-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference CAD 5753/07FEB. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.