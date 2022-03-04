Police are appealing for the public’s help locating a Barrow woman who is missing

Lisa Beattie, 33, was last seen with her partner Peter Penman, 30, in the Duke Street area of Barrow at around 12pm on Thursday, 3 March 2022.

Both are now missing.

Lisa is described as white, with blonde hair and a pale complexion.

Officers are concerned for their welfare and urge anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to get in touch.

If they are seen, please call 999.

Anyone with any other information should call quoting incident number 0125 of 03/03/2022. You can also phone on 101.