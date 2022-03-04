The family of Dr Ling Felce (nee Suet Ling Wong), have released a tribute to her following a road traffic collision in Oxford on Tuesday (1/3) in which she sadly died

Ling was born in Malaysia in 1986 before moving to London in 1991 with her parents and older sister.

She moved to Oxford from Putney, London in 2005 to study Biochemistry, then stayed here to do a PhD in the department of Clinical Pharmacology.

During this time, she represented the university in both rugby union and rugby league.

Ling worked for the university as a research scientist since finishing her PhD in 2013, and most recently researched the details of the immune response against Covid-19 and against cancer.

She was a highly promising young scientist who was taking a leading role in the establishment of a new institute based within the university.

Her colleagues have all described how selfless and caring Ling was, and are considering how best to remember her as part of the new institute.

Ling was an extremely bright, friendly and optimistic person, who brought joy to many people and who had so many hopeful aspirations for the future.

She leaves behind many friends, both in Oxford and beyond, who will miss her dearly and who are devastated at her loss.

Ling leaves behind her two children, aged three and five, and her husband of eight years, James.

She was the most caring and devoted mother there could be.

We are all coming to terms with her death, and the fact that her children will grow up without their beloved mother.

Her mother, father and sister and the rest of her caring family in the UK, Malaysia, and Canada and beyond will dearly miss Ling.

Ling’s husband James said: “Ling was the light of our family and we are devastated to lose her so young when she had so many dreams for herself and her children that she was beginning to realise.

“I am lost without her warm presence, but she will live on through the love that she has given to us and to so many others.

“Her whole family loved and loves her desperately, and we will always keep her in our hearts.”