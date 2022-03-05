A man who stabbed two other men outside a nightclub in Basildon has been jailed for more than three years as a result of quick work by our officers

Wagner Silva had been at Unit 7 nightclub at Festival Leisure Park when a disturbance broke out at about 4am on Saturday 2 October.

Silva was in a group of about 15 people when a fight broke out within that group.

The 20-year-old then seen to pause and consider what is happening in front of him before withdrawing a large silver knife which he had concealed in his trousers and ran towards two other men.

The pair then tried to run from Silva but during the fight, one of the men sustained a deep stab wound to his leg while the second man sustained wounds to his arm and leg.

Thankfully, neither victim’s injuries were life-threatening nor life-changing.

In total, the incident lasted about 90 seconds.

Silva, of Starboard Way, in London, was quickly identified as a suspect and was arrested the following afternoon at a nearby Travelodge hotel.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of GBH with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He admitted all charges at Basildon Crown Court in November.

He was sentenced at the same court on February 17 to three years and six months for each count of GBH and 12 months for possession of a bladed article. Each sentence will run concurrently and there was no separate penalty for the cannabis charge.

PC Will Belsham, of Basildon CID, led the investigation.

He said:

“This incident could have ended up being much worse for Silva’s victims and indeed himself.

“It happened in front of hundreds of people who were outside a nightclub in Festival Leisure Park, in Basildon.

“Officers were able to clearly identify him as a result of CCTV from the park’s control room.

“Unfortunately for him, that meant he had no option but to admit his guilt.

“The fact that Silva had a concealed knife with him on this night out shows he was intent on committing crime and this incident could have ended up much, much worse for every person involved.”