Can you help Police find missing 78-year-old Roderick from Romsey?

Roderick Hoyle was last seen at around 7pm on Friday 4 March at his home address on Mill Lane.

Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out enquires to locate Roderick and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

We, and his family, are growing increasingly worried for Roderick’s welfare.

He is described as being white, approximately 5foot 9inches tall but appears stooped over, of slim build, with grey hair, stubble and glasses.

It is thought he may be wearing an orange jumper, dark blue pyjamas and slippers.

If you have seen Roderick or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting reference 44220089257.