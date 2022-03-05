Rio Jones, of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a controlled drug.
Jones was remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens adult remand court today, Saturday 5th March.
The 15-year-old girl remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Detectives have charged an 18 year-old man following the shooting of a 15 year-old girl in Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth on Tuesday, 1st March
