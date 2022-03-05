Detectives investigating an alleged affray and criminal damage incident in Poole are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

Dorset Police received a report at around 6pm on Friday 4 March 2022 of a fight in the car park of Miller & Carter Steakhouse in Wallisdown Road. It was reported that some of those involved were in possession of an axe and a hammer.

It is alleged that a vehicle that was parked nearby had its windows, windscreen and wing mirrors smashed.

During the incident, a woman sustained an injury to her stomach, which is not believed to be serious.

Following enquiries, a 56-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police Constable Kate Brew, of Bournemouth CID, said: “A full investigation is underway and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to please contact Dorset Police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on mobile phone or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220035884. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 11