Hampshire Police say they are aware of plans for a car meet in Southampton on Saturday 5 March

In the past few months, we have seen similar events in the city or in neighbouring districts.

While the majority of car enthusiasts are passionate but law-abiding, we have seen car meets recently where a minority have acted irresponsibly and illegally, including street racing, excessive noise and driving in a way that endangers spectators and the general public.

We will not allow such behaviour to go unchallenged and have a robust plan in place with resources allocated to it.

We will use available legislation and take action where necessary, which can include seizing vehicles, penalty notices, notifying insurance companies of illegal modifications, dispersal notices and arrest and prosecution where necessary.

Officers will deal with any offences and will be capturing evidence using mobile and static cameras as well as drones to enable them to follow up any incidents not dealt with at the time.

Acting Superintendent Ricky Dhanda said: “The public’s safety is always our priority and we will take any action necessary to put a stop to dangerous driving, risky manoeuvres and any associated anti-social behaviour.

“If you drive dangerously, whether that’s through speeding, racing or drifting close to bystanders, then we can take action – including seizing your car and arrest. Don’t take that risk.

“If you witness this type of behaviour then please report it. Don’t let these individuals give the majority of law-abiding car enthusiasts a bad name.

“We would like to reassure our communities that we continue to proactively monitor information and intelligence, work closely with partners and landowners and would remind organisers of events that they must seek the permission of the landowner and the district or city council.”

If you have any concerns or information on any criminal activity taking place, please contact us on 101 or on 999 if it is an emergency.