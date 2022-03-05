Lamberhurst man disqualified for 23 month after drink-driving

Toby Tapp, aged 21, of Brewer Street, Lamberhurst, was sentenced on 15 February 2022 at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to causing danger to road users and driving above the legal drink-drive limit, in Flimwell, East Sussex, on 29 January 2022. When stopped he gave a reading of 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 23 months. He was also ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and to pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.