Gurmit Singh, aged 42, of Wadeville Avenue, Romford, was sentenced on 9 February 2022 at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, in West Malling, on 21 June 2021.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 12 months and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.