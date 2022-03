Koagan Koyi, aged 25, of Birkenhead Street, London, was sentenced on 23 February 2022 at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court.

He was convicted by Magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver, in Maidstone, on both 17 May 2021 and 18 May 2021.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 24 months and fined £660. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £63 and costs of £110.