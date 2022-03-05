Police are appealing for the public’s help locating a Barrow man who is missing

Peter Penman, 30, was last seen with his partner Lisa Beattie, 33, in the Duke Street area of Barrow at around 12pm on Thursday, 3 March 2022.

Both are now missing.

Peter is described as white, with short brown hair.

Officers are concerned for their welfare and urge anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to get in touch.

If they are seen, please call 999.

Anyone with any other information can call quoting incident number 0125 of 03/03/2022.