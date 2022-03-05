Police are concerned for the welfare of Vasily Medyanikov who was last seen in the Sussex Square and Marine Parade area of Brighton

Vasily Medyanikov was last seen in the Sussex Square and Marine Parade area of Brighton at 7.10pm on Friday 4 March.

The 30-year-old is white, 6’ 5”, slim with short dark hair, a short beard and has ear piercings. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black trousers and possibly a long brown jacket.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 1236 of 04/03.