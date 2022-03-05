Sevenoaks man Daniel Shuttleworth disqualified for drug-driving

Shuttleworth, aged 31, of Ovenden Road, Sevenoaks, was sentenced on 22 February 2022 at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road when the passengers are likely to cause danger and driving above the legal drug-drive limit, in Sundridge, on 22 June 2021.

When stopped he gave a reading of 296 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine in one litre of blood. The legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 18 months and fined £425. He was also ordered to pay a £43 surcharge and costs of £85.