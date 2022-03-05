BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE TUNBRIDGE WELLS

Tunbridge Wells man disqualified for driving offences

March 5, 2022
Darius Lutinskas, aged 45, of Rowan Tree Road, Tunbridge Wells, was sentenced on 22 February 2022 at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving above the legal drink-drive limit and driving without insurance, in Paddock Wood, on 9 January 2022. When stopped he gave a reading of 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 40 months and fined £461. He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and to pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

