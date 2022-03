Golding, aged 52, of Cobbs Close, Wateringbury, was sentenced on 23 February 2022 at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving when above the legal drink-drive limit, in Barming, on 29 January 2022. When stopped he gave a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 24 months. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.