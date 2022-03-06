The giant sweet treat is available for £6 and is the perfect dessert for an Easter eggstravaganza.
The decadent treat has been designed as a super-sized version of the famed seasonal treat.
Inside the pudding is a Cadbury milk chocolate shell, with a sweet white chocolate mousse, surrounding the classic Creme Egg fondant in the centre.
Out now while stocks last.
A giant Creme Egg has been launched in Iceland stores this weekend, and we\’re not yoking
