Can you help us find Carlie who has gone missing from Poole?

Carlie Avery-Carter, aged 16, was last seen at 9.30am on Saturday 5 March 2022 in the Merley area. She was due to return home later the same day but has not been seen since.

Carlie is described as white, five feet two inches tall and of slim build with long curled dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas coat, green sports leggings, a green vest top, a black cropped T-shirt and white trainers with a pink heel and tip.

Chief Inspector Matt Baxter, of Dorset Police, said: “We are becoming concerned for the welfare of Carlie and would urge anyone with information as to her whereabouts to please get in touch.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Carlie, or a girl matching the description given, to please urgently contact Dorset Police.

“Finally, if you see this appeal Carlie, please make contact with us or your family as we all just want to ensure that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Carlie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 5:472.