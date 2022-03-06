Have you seen missing 14-year-old Chloe Shuck, from Kidderminster?

Chloe was last seen at The Merry Hill Shopping Centre, in Brierley Hill, Dudley at approximately 3pm yesterday (Saturday 5 March). Her family last heard from her at 10pm that same evening, but she hasn’t made contact since.

Chloe has long blonde hair and is believed to be wearing grey leggings, a dark grey Nike jacket, white Nike socks and black, yellow and white Nike Jordans.

She has ties to Birmingham.

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for Chloe’s welfare and urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to dial 101 quoting incident 01216 c of the 5 March.