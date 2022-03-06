Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Fratton

The incident took place early on Wednesday evening (2nd March) at approximately 5.15pm, an 18-year-old man was in the Tesco Extra car park on Fratton Way when he was approached by four males and a female, who assaulted him and stole his jacket, balaclava and glasses.

The victim was taken to QA Hospital with minor injuries to his body and face. He has since been discharged.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the car park at the time of the incident and may have seen what happened.

Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the incident taking place or the moments afterwards that may assist the police investigation?

Anyone with information that may assist the enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220085537.