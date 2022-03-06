Searches are continuing to find missing 75-year-old Hambleton man Colin Leggat

Colin was last seen at his home address in the village of Thornton Le Street on Thursday 03 March 2022.

Colin’s vehicle remains at his home address and we believe that he has left home on foot. He was last seen wearing a white checked shirt, green country-style trousers and a thin brown jumper.

Extensive resources have been allocated in the search to find Colin over the last few days. We have used a police drone to allow us to view aerial footage of vast open areas. Specialist support units which include the National Police Air Service helicopter (NPAS), search dogs, volunteer mountain rescue teams and a police underwater search unit have all been deployed.

The focus of the search is fields and open areas in the vicinity of the village of Thornton Le Street.

Acting Critical Incident Inspector Tom Collins from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are extremely concerned for Colin’s welfare. I urge anyone who is in the Thornton Le Street area to be vigilant and to report any immediate sightings of anyone matching Colin’s description to 999.

If you have any information that could assist us with our search for Colin then please call us on 101 and quote reference number 12220037935. ”