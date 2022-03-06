Southampton West Neighbourhood Officers were called to Millbrook Towers, Windermere Avenue on Saturday 5th March to reports of youths smashing a glass table down outside the block and setting fire extinguishers off near the play park

called to Millbrook Towers, Windermere Avenue on Saturday 5th March to reports of youths smashing a glass table down outside the block and setting fire extinguishers off near the play park.

These items had been left in the bin area of the tower.

Officers swooped on the location within a few minutes of the call. The kids, as you expect ran away from officers across Mansel Park. Thanks to help from local residents identifying the youths involved. The individuals responsible sulked back to the scene of the damage and chaos.

With the support of residents and one of the parents, we handed the youths brooms, supplied by residents of the tower and agreed to sweep and clean up the broken glass under the watchful eye of the police. The youths were safe to say ‘shattered’ after their work cleaning the mess. The parents of one of the youths were on the scene and supported the clean-up. The lads did a good job as it had been noted by one of the residents that the stairs had been the cleanest they’d been for a while after the sweep!

We know Anti-Social Behaviour is something of an issue within Millbrook Towers. Whilst it may seem fun at the time ASB greatly affects the local residents and the area living conditions. Due to ongoing ASB at Millbrook Towers. Please keep reporting issues like this so we can deal with it and in instances like this issue some traditional community policing outcomes. Methods of reporting are 101 for non-emergency and the online reporting system via Hampshire Police. Always call 999 in an emergency #28574