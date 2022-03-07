Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a block of flats on Acorn Way in Farnborough

Part of the roof of a three-storey block was alight. One woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander Jim Berry, who was at the scene, said: “The roof of the building was well alight when firefighters arrived.

“Crews used one of our 32m ladders to put water on the fire from height.

“Some local road closures remain in place so we would advise motorists to avoid the area where possible.”

The Brigade was called at 6.36am and the fire was under control by 8.28am. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters from Orpington, Bromley, Biggin Hill, Beckenham, Addington and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.