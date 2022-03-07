Police are urgently appealing for your help to trace a 14-year-old teenager

Officers are currently searching for Desteny Sturgess Green who went missing from the Womersley area this morning.

Desteny was last seen at the Jet Garage on Selby Road in Askern at 06.50am this morning (Saturday 05 March 2022).

We are currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now treating her as a high risk missing person.

Desteny has links in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

She is described as approx 5 foot 5 in height, slim build, and she has long straight brown hair.

Desteny was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, nike trainers, and she was carrying a black bag.

We are now asking for anyone who may have seen Desteny, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

📞 Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist us, is asked to call 101.

📞 If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12220038265.