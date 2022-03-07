Police in the Midlands searching for Iqra Nisar. Have you seen her?

The 19-year-old is missing in #Birmingham, she was last seen on Friday afternoon (4 March).

Officers and family are all very worried about her and need to find her as soon as possible.

She’s 5ft 2ins tall and was last seen wearing light grey joggers, black hoody, black trainers, a dark green coat with a pink handbag.

Iqra’s family previously released their own appeal on social media, but we’d urge people to contact us directly with any information.

Investigators from Locate – our dedicated missing persons unit – are ready to act on any information about Iqra’s whereabouts.

If you see Iqra please call 999.

If you have any other information that could help please contact Police on 101. Please quote reference MPBE/2281/22.