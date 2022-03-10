A man who drove dangerously to avoid arrest in Sittingbourne has been detained

Officers stopped the man in Crown Road at around 5pm on Sunday 7 March 2022 and were preparing to search the vehicle when the driver made off. The officers pursued the vehicle, which was reported to be driving recklessly, as it made its way to Coldharbour Lane where the driver attempted to run away.

The man was located and he was searched. A quantity of cannabis, suspected class A drugs and a knuckleduster were seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of class A drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. He has been released from custody whilst enquiries continue.