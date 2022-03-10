Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a shooting in Hackney

Police were called at around 1.30pm on Monday, 7 March to Gilpin Road following reports of a group of males fighting with knives and a shot fired.

When officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) arrived, the males had left the scene.

About ten minutes later police were alerted to a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in Belgrade Road, Hackney. He was taken to an east London hospital by LAS where his injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Matthew Webb, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is moving along and we now believe that on the day of the incident a motorbike carrying two males rode into Gilpin Square at around 1.30pm.

“The bike stopped by a group of four or five males who had their faces covered and someone from the masked group fired a gun, shooting the victim who was on the motorbike.

“After being shot, the victim fell from the bike but managed to get to his feet. He was then chased by the group for a short distance before they all fled into the surrounding streets.

“This was a brutal shooting in broad daylight on a busy residential street in east London and we are confident that a number of people will have seen either the actual incident or the immediate aftermath. We really want to hear from those people.

“If you have dashcam or doorbell footage, or even if you have been told something about the shooting, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“It is vital that we remove potentially lethal weapons from unsafe hands and put a stop to the violence of this kind taking place on the streets where we live, work and raise our families. If you know anything at all please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Three males,aged 18,aged 18 and aged 17 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They were taken to an east London police station and were later released on bail to return on a date in mid-April.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are investigating this offence and being supported by local officers on the Central East Command Unit.

Anyone who has footage or information about this incident should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 3353/07MAR.

Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.