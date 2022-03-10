Swift response by patrol results in arrest in Chatham

An officer who promptly arrived at the scene of a reported car crime in Chatham has arrested a man.

The officer was on patrol at around 9pm on Tuesday 8 March 2022 when it was reported that a man was breaking into cars in Albany Terrace. The officer attended the scene immediately and saw a man reaching into a vehicle through a smashed window.

The officer got out of his patrol car and detained the man.

A man in his 20s and from Rochester was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and attempted theft of a vehicle. He is currently in custody.