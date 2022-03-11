A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died following an attack outside a supermarket

Ian Kirwan, from Redditch, was stabbed near Asda in Jinnah Road in the town at about 7.20pm on Tuesday.

A further three youths were arrested on Thursday, in addition to eight arrests made earlier in the week, West Mercia Police said.

The teenager appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and was remanded into custody.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to next appear at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

Three youths, including the boy charged with murder, remain in custody, said the force.

Of the 11 arrested, one has been released on bail and seven released with no further action.