The victim reported that his bank card had been stolen before being used in a bank in Tenterden High Street on Monday 24 January 2022.

An investigation is ongoing and officers have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/16962/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available at crimestoppers-uk.org