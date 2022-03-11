A man and a woman from London have been jailed for a total of nine and a half years after being convicted of drug supply offences

Prince Duah, aged 27, of Penelopy House in London, was arrested in London as part of a proactive drugs investigation involving Hampshire, Metropolitan Police and Surrey officers into a County Line being run from the capital into Eastleigh.

While Tyreece Morgan, aged 26, of Northcote Avenue in Croydon was also arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

Officers seized a large quantity of cash – approximately £3,000 – and mobile phones during the arrest.

Duah and Morgan were charged and later convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following a trial at Southampton Crown Court on Monday 16 August 2021.

The London pair were sentenced at the same court today (10 March) with Prince Duah being sentenced to six years and six months in prison for drug supply offences and a further six months – to be served concurrently – for possession of counterfeit money.

Tyreece Morgan received a three-year custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Emma Atkey from Hampshire Constabulary’s Western Investigations team, said: “I hope that today’s sentencing sends out a strong message to drug dealers and those involved in crime associated with drug deal networks, that offences of this kind will not be tolerated in Hampshire.

“If dealers try and set up a network in any part of the county, we will work relentlessly to find them and bring them before the courts and ensure that they face justice.”

Eastleigh District Commander, Chief Inspector Marcus Cator, said: “Our officers across Hampshire are fully committed to ensuring that local communities do not suffer as a result of drug-related harm or County Lines drug dealing activity.