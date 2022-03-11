A man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jamie Gilbey has appeared in court

Dejour Jones, 24 of no fixed address was charged on Friday, 4 March.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 March where he was remanded in custody. He next appears at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 24 May.

Specialist officers searching for Jamie recovered a body from the area of South Norwood lake and woodland on the morning of Tuesday, 8 March.

Although we await formal identification, officers believe the body is that of Jamie Gilbey.

Jamie Gilbey’s family has been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

If you have any information please contact the homicide team on 020 8721 4622 quoting ‘Operation Wominghall’.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.