A man who was released on licence after serving a sentence for burglary was jailed earlier this week for committing a further offence

Stefan Kirk broke into a house in Southernhay Road, Knighton, Leicester, in broad daylight in September last year.

When the occupants returned to their home they found a bike worth more than £3,000 had been stolen.

An image of the suspect was captured on a video doorbell and circulated to officers in a bid to identify the man.

He was identified as 48-year-old Stefan Kirk of no fixed address.

Kirk (pictured) had just been released on licence after serving a sentence for a previous burglary.

He was subsequently charged with burglary and at a hearing yesterday he pleaded guilty to the offence and at a hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday (8 March) he was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Detective Constable Steven Kouzaris was the investigating officer, he said: “Kirk is a prolific offender who has made a career out of burgling people’s homes. On this occasion he has been given a longer custodial sentence due to the fact that he was on licence and had no qualms about committing further offences.

“We hope this reassures the local community that we will use our powers to bring people before the courts and answer to their crimes. The police, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the courts take these offences extremely seriously and will prosecute individuals who continue to flout the law.