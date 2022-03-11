A murder investigation is under way after a man died in Bartley Green, Birmingham today

Police were called to a report of a stabbing on Grazebook Croft at 11.20am

The victim, believed to be in his early 50s, died at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said

“At this time, we do not know why the man was attacked. Searches are underway for his attacker.

“We’ve sealed off Grazebook Croft and Bigwood Drive. They will be closed at least until tomorrow. Residents will be allowed into or out of their homes but they will be disrupted and may need to wait to be escorted through the area.

“We are speaking to people and are reviewing CCTV. Our drone has also been capturing images to help with the investigation. Specialist search teams will be joined by forensic experts as they search for evidence.

“If you have any information that could help, speak to an officer at the scene or message us via Live Chat on on the right of your screen. Quote reference number 1483-110322.